3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $749,900

Beautiful custom-built home on 1.77 acres in the heart of Kalama country! Relax on one of multiple decks overlooking stunning river and countryside views. The home features an open floor plan. Large kitchen w/gorgeous hickory cabinets,granite counters and walk in pantry. The principal room offers your own personal retreat, en suite w/soaking tub, walk in closet and covered private balcony. Room for everyone w/ large bonus and family rooms. Endless possibilities with large shop,on paved driveway.