 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $699,900

Kalama- 2 Acres- 3069 Sqft- 3 Bdrm/3 Bath- Living Rm/Great Rm- Kitchen w/Island,Stainless Appliances,Pantry,Granite- Dining Area- Primary Bdrm w/Walk-in Closet & Full Bath- Laundry/Mud Rm- Skylight- New Flooring- Remodeled/Updated- New Heat Pump/AC- Central Vac- PLUS 900 Sqft of Crawlspace w/8' Ceiling Could be Converted- HardiPlank- Trex Deck & Porch- Patio - Vinyl Windows - Dbl Garage w/220v- RV Parking- Garden Space- Fire-Pit- 20x60 Dog Run- Space for Shop- Easy Commute to PDX/Vancouver

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News