3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $649,000

Immaculately maintained 2752 sq ft home. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Columbia River from your wrap around 2nd story deck or from upper level bonus room w/ French doors to deck. Kitchen w/ gas range, granite countertops, pantry, & eating bar. Main level w/ kitchen, primary bedroom, hardwood flooring,living room w/ gas fireplace, dining room, & office/den. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet and bathroom with walk-in shower, soaker tub, and double sinks. Patio w/ hot tub. Don't miss!

