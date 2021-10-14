 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $634,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $634,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $634,900

Modern farmhouse ranch atop the hill in River Watch Estates with a 180 degree view of the stunning Columbia River! Impeccable taste throughout with timeless taste and reclaimed materials. Sprawling open floor plan with three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Soak in the freestanding tub with a view or entertain on the elevated deck perched above the world. Located on a quite culdesac less than five minutes to downtown! This is a gorgeous home you've been waiting for...

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News