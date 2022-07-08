 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $624,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $624,900

NEW custom build by Westwood on just under an acre! Well laid out one-level floor plan. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 9' ceilings, waterproof laminate floors, quartz counters, pantry, and large island that is open to the great room. Large mudroom/laundry combo. Ductless mini-split for heat and A/C. Attached two-car garage! Covered patio off of the great room. Estimated completion October 2022.

