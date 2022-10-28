NEW custom build by Westwood on just under an acre! Well laid out one-level floor plan. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 9' ceilings, waterproof laminate floors, quartz counters, pantry, and large island that is open to the great room. Large mudroom/laundry combo. Ductless mini-split for heat and A/C. Attached two-car garage! Covered patio off of the great room. Open House 10/27 from 4-6pm & 10/29 from 11am-1pm!
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $599,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man who authorities say could be possibly …
CASTLE ROCK — A mountain goat was recently spotted outside Castle Rock on a resident’s trail camera and posted to social media.
The strike began over a month ago by employees who say they need higher, livable wages.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Republican party division is at play in the Nov. 8 Cowlitz County sheriff's race where incumbent and self-described traditional Republican B…
Kelso School District canceled all weekend high school activities — including the Friday home football game and Saturday’s homecoming dance — …
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
COSMOPOLIS — Well-liked Jamie M. Walsh, 58 of Aberdeen, wife of 19th District State Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a traffic collision on Monday.
HAZEL DELL — When discussing the Pacific Northwest’s cultural love of coffee, the first cities that come to mind are often Seattle and Portlan…