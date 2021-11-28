This Beautiful home with territorial and river views! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, a spacious kitchen with tile counters and eating area and the Primary suite all on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs for entertaining. Great backyard with deck and mature landscaping. A MUST SEE!!
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $599,000
