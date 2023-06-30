Welcome to this brand new ranch style home in Kalama. This house has it all! Land, location and craftsmanship! Situated just outside of town on .37 of an acre , the home allows you to truly enjoy the benefits of convenience, privacy and the great outdoors! This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1755 sq ft of ample living space. Featuring Hardwood/ engineered floors, an expansive kitchen with custom cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. Great room is located in the back of the home, formal living room in the front, nice floorplan with Primary Suite on one side and 2 other large bedrooms on the other side, 9ft ceilings with recessed light fixtures everywhere! The home is wired for smart technology. Large lot with room for a playground or no maintenance terraced flowerbeds. RV parking, only 3 minutes to I5, 35-40 minutes to PDX. Perfect covered porch on the front of the home for evening happy hour and morning coffee! Come call this one home!