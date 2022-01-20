 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $549,900

You will love the floor plan of this one level home with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with granite counters, island & pantry opens to the living room with propane fireplace & built-ins. Primary bedroom on opposite side of home from the 2 other bedrooms & bath. Master bedroom features two walk-in closets & attached bathroom including 2 sink areas, jetted tub & shower.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News