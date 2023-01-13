out.Wonderful, well maintained home in Kalama?s desirable Stone Forest neighborhood. Entryway brings you right into the open concept kitchen, living room, and dining room. Large kitchen displays quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Room for dining table and breakfast bar. Cozy living room with wood burning fireplace is already wired for your surround system. Large primary
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $529,900
