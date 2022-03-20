3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $525,000

Well-maintained, two-level home with Columbia River view close to all that downtown Kalama has to offer. The large living room window has a view of the river and flows into the dining room and open kitchen with butcher block counters. Recent renovations include an updated kitchen, both main floor bathrooms. Downstairs includes rec. room and laundry room. Tandem garage with workshop area. Fenced backyard with large deck. The roof is less than five years old. See the floor plan and 3-D tour!