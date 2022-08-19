3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $525,000

THIS IS THE ONE!! This beautiful home in Kalama boasts 3 oversized bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan and high cielings. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large island, pantry and coffee bar. There's a covered patio, sprinkler system, heat pump, finished garage and the primary bathroom has double sinks, large soaking tub and walk-in shower. The home sits on a level corner lot with a park close by and I-5 just minutes away!