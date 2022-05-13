 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $509,000

Wonderful one level custom built home. Like new Condition! 3 beds, 2 baths, great open room concept, huge kitchen, manufactured flooring adn tons of natural light. Extra tall garage. Propane gas oven and stove. Central Air, AC. Pride of ownership shows. Has low maintenance landscaping, sprinkler system, one owner, minutes to I-5.

