Hawthorne S110 The Hawthorne S110 is a 2,050 square foot, 2-story home offered here at Pioneer Mountain. On the first level of the home, you will find the chef-inspired kitchen that boasts a large walk-in pantry, solid quartz countertops and an island with room for seating. Each of the 4 bedrooms is perfectly situated upstairs, giving the home a more private feel. The en-suite bathroom off the primary bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Hortons smart home package and a 10-year limited warranty! See below for more amazing features the Hawthorne S110 has to offer. Hawthorne S110 Highlights: Stainless Steel Appliances include Free Standing Range Gas Oven, Microwave with Vent Hood, and Dishwasher Solid Surface Countertop, Full Height Backsplash, Walk-In Pantry in Kitchen Primary Bedroom en suite Bath with Standing Shower and Large Walk-In Closet 48 Electric Fireplace in Great Room Covered Patio & Fully Fenced Backyard 50+ Gallon Heat Pump Water Heater Smart Home Package Includes Amazon Dot, Front Doorbell, Front Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Smart Light Switch, and Thermostat 10-Year Limited Warranty Check out our entire Community Feature list here! Get ahead of your new home search! Get Started with DHI Mortgage Today! Photos are representative of plan only and may vary as built. Price, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice.