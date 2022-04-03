3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $499,900

8 close in acres. ATV friendly land + shared road program almost to Kalama. Live in main house, rent out studio apartment or; live in home and build dream home or; live in main house and use apt as mother-in-law qtrs. Cedar walls, updated kitchen, bath, windows, carpeting. New pellet stove. BRAND NEW ROOF!! Barn, shop, creek & more! 5 minutes to I-5 and 20 minutes to Vancouver.