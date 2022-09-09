 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $499,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $499,900

THIS IS THE ONE!! This Beautiful Home in Kalama boasts 3 Oversized Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Open Floor Plan and High Ceilings. The kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Large Island, Pantry and Coffee Bar. There's a Covered Patio, Sprinkler System, Heat Pump, Finished Garage and the primary bathroom has Double Sinks, Large Soaking Tub and Walk-In Shower. The home sits on a Level Corner Lot with a park close by and I-5 just minutes away!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News