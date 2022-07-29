3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $469,900

Stone Forest In Kalama- Highly desireable neighborhood close to downtown Kalama, Port of Kalama, McMenamins, Park, Waterfront. ONE LEVEL 3 bedrooms; 2 full baths; Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. Primary Bedroom with Attached Bath, Walk in Shower and Large Walk In Closet. TERRITORIAL VIEWS from your Covered Deck! Lower Concrete Patio leads to the Professionally Landscaped FENCED back yard. Front yard area with covered front porch. A/C included! All appl Incl. MUST