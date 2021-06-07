 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $460,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $460,000

Beautiful newer construction Kalama home for sale on cul-de-sac. This lovely home offers 1,825 sq.ft. of space, & features: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, wood floors on main, gas stove fp in living, beautiful kitchen w/ SS appliances / island / granite / gas oven / pantry, ductless HVAC system w/ heat recovery ventilation system, stunning master suite w/ fireplace & walk-in closet, HUGE laundry room w/ tile floors / utility sink / gas dryer hookup, covered deck, yard, & dbl car garage. This is a must see! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News