3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $450,000

A brand new home on a Private, Serene 5 acre parcel with fabulous territorial views. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch. Get out of town and and into your new home on acreage by next Summer. Right up the hill from the Kalama River. Builder will entertain other plans/finishes. Call your favorite realtor today for more information.

