 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $419,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $419,900

Private & Secluded- 1 Acre- Creek- Living Rm- Family Rm- Kitchen w/Dining Area- 3 Bdrm/2 Bath- Laundry Rm- Vinyl Windows- Hardwoods- Detached Garage- Trees- Gazebo- Tree Fort- Garden Space- RV Parking- Landscaped- Fenced- Outbuildings- Yurt- Stage- Outdoor Bar- Extra Parking- Live or Use as an Airbnb- Great for Weddings, Family Reunions, Retreats,Etc- Unique- Could be Separate Living Quarters- Close to Town & Highway Access- FANTASTIC Place to Call Home or Use as an Investment Property

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News