Upgraded double wide manufactured home on 2 acres. 3bed home w/2 full bathrooms. The kitchen was upgraded to granite countertops and IKEA cabinets with pull outs-the upper cabinets go to the ceilings for storage galore.Subway tile back splashes & wired for under counter lighting.Upgraded Laminate flooring, wide trim package & high vaulted ceilings give the feel of a much larger cozy farmhouse. 3 Large bedrooms all with walk in closets. Chicken house,fenced coop,shed,orchard & fenced dog area
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $410,000
