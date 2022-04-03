Open House Sat 04/2. 1-3pm. Spiral staircase...WHAT??? You won't find another home like this!! Come check out this three bedroom home on a large lot in a great quiet cul de sac location. Did you say BASEMENT?? Yes, make this your theater room, man cave, game room. Be sure and check out out the covered deck great for entertaining, new ductless heat, wood stove for winter and fenced private backyard all in the great town of Kalama!!
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $399,900
