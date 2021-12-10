 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $364,900

Stunning 2021 3 Bed 2.5 bath townhome, nestled in the hills above the quaint town of Kalama. Featuring open concept kitchen and living area, soft-close cabinets, quartz counter tops, ductless heat pump, light filled living room, patio just off the dining area in a fully fenced back yard. Near I-5 and downtown shops, not to mention Columbia river access just minutes away. Walking distance to great schools!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News