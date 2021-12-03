 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $364,900

Stunning 2021 3 Bed 2.5 bath townhome, nestled in the hills above the quaint town of Kalama. Featuring open concept kitchen and living area, soft-close cabinets, quartz counter tops, ductless heat pump, light filled living room with a patio just off the dining are in a fully fenced yard. Near I-5 and downtown shops, not to mention Columbia river access just minutes away. Great schools!

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

