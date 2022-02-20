 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $285,000

Spacious 3 bedroom manufactured home on beautifully maintained acreage. Open floor plan with large living room. Master bedroom with private bathroom on opposite end of home from additional 2 bedrooms. Gorgeous setting with partially fenced and mostly level property. Large 3 story barn offers many possibilities. Home is in need of TLC-bring your imagination, toolbelt and make this home yours today!

