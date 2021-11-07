3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $150,000

Very well cared for manufactured home with 3 beds + Den and 2 bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast bar plus eating area. Living room open to dining area that's great for entertaining. Spacious Master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Home boasts newer roof, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Oversized shed and extra deep carport. Minutes to I-5 and downtown Kalama. Property is not 55+ and won't disappoint. Space rent $626/month currently.