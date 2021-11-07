 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $150,000

Very well cared for manufactured home with 3 beds + Den and 2 bathrooms. Spacious Kitchen with breakfast bar plus eating area. Living room open to dining area that's great for entertaining. Spacious Master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Home boasts newer roof, laminate flooring and fresh paint. Oversized shed and extra deep carport. Minutes to I-5 and downtown Kalama. Property is not 55+ and won't disappoint. Space rent $626/month currently.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News