3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,299,999

Police in Washington state have arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a barista from a suburban Seattle coffee shop. Video released by Auburn police shows a man in a truck at about 5 a.m. Monday trying to pull a woman through a coffee shop window using a looped zip tie. Video shows the woman breaking free of the man, shutting the window and him then driving away. Police spokesperson Kolby Crossley told The Seattle Times that a large number of community tips helped identify a suspect and he was arrested Tuesday. Police declined to say exactly where the incident happened.