3 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $1,299,999

  • Updated
Small town charm and truly amazing panoramic Columbia River views can be yours with this genuinely one of a kind Kalama property. This beautiful newer home mixes historic reclaimed materials with new features and technology, while offering modern functionality with a vintage flair! 20ft soring beamed ceilings, wide plank wood flrs. This incredible home sits on 3.52 acres. It has a 65X40 shop with ADU, RV hook ups, & 48X33 Lean-to to park all your toys or equipment. 3 minutes to I-5

