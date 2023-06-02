Your dream home awaits located on Daves View at Martins Bluff, a gated community in Kalama, WA! Built in 2019, this stunning 1.5 story home is 3,448 SF & offers 3 bedrooms on the main (2 with a river view), bonus room, office w/ built-ins, & 2.5 bathrooms, on 2.03 acres of land overlooking the Columbia River & valley. The high ceilings and engineered hardwood flooring on the main level add to the sense of spaciousness and luxury to this home. The grand living room features built-ins & a propane fireplace. The kitchen is complete with Electrolux appliances, 6-burner propane stove, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, porcelain farm sink, quartz counters, stained maple cabinets, a huge island, and of course, those incredible river views. Step outside onto the covered deck off the kitchen, and you'll feel like you're on top of the world, with sweeping views of the river and valley. Steps from the upper deck will take you down to the backyard. The formal dining room features coffered ceilings and room for a large dining table w/ plenty of seating. The primary bedroom, set apart from the other 2 bedrooms, offers coffered ceilings, brand new carpet, & views from the windows and balcony. You are then guided to the primary ensuite through French doors with tile flooring, a soaking tub, tile shower, double vanity, a linen closet, private commode, and a walk-in closet. The laundry/mud room includes a closet, counter, storage cabinets, and a bench. An enclosed breezeway connects the 3-car garage to the 484SF workshop with a roll-up door, wired for 220, & built-ins! There's an enclosed dog run next to the shop, with a hot water hook-up to bathe your dog, and a patio with a pergola to extend the workshop area or sit outdoors. HOA dues are $725, annually. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible property!