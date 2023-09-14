This custom built home has a gated entry and the most amazing view of the Columbia river from every room in the home. The living room features a 24' ceiling, pellet stove, laminate flooring, skylights, 2 primary bedrooms, one on main and one on the upper, walk in closets, jaccuzi tub, walk in showers. Other features are central vac, heat pump/ac, 2 separate shops approx 20x30 each wired for 220. Complete apartment above garage with 3/4 bath. Security system, stand up safe included. Washer and dryer included. Call your favorite realtor for an appointment.