This custom built home has a gated entry and the most amazing view of the Columbia river from every room in the home. The living room features a 24' ceiling, pellet stove, laminate flooring, skylights, 2 primary bedrooms, one on main and one on the upper, walk in closets, jaccuzi tub, walk in showers. Other features are central vac, heat pump/ac, 2 separate shops approx 20x30 each wired for 220. Complete apartment above garage with 3/4 bath. Security system, stand up safe included. Washer and dryer included. Call your favorite realtor for an appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Cathlamet - $699,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fishing report for Southwest Washington.
Just bring ID showing a Cowlitz County address.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of the families, Longview Fire Department reports.
Selling high-capacity magazines has been banned in the state since July 2022.
Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man suspected of damaging property and refusing to surrender Wednesday morning.