Customize this home to *your* unique desires! Spacious flat 1/2 acre lot hosting a 2,182 sq ft home plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den, formal living room. Open concept great room to kitchen includes dining nook and stainless steel appliances, with final colors and finishes up to you! 9ft ceilings, heat pump, large covered outdoor living area, and a generous backyard are all included, just waiting for you to say "yes" to this home. What can you dream up? Let's find out together! Call today and ask about our "List & Lock" program through preferred lender, with an interest rate on this home as low as 5.25%. Inquire for your details, must be approved with preferred lender prior to offer acceptance to qualify. Photos of similar home to show approximate floor plan and quality. Actual home will vary.