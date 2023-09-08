Move in ready! "Spacious Flat 1/2 Acre Lot! Home Located in a 44 (All 1/2 Acre) Lots. New Home the 2182 plan presents Main living with 3bed/2bath, 8' door, Den, Great Room Concept open to the kitchen with dining nook and SS appliances, 9' ceilings, a formal living room. 3 car garage, Heat pump, large covered back patio and spacious yard!
3 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $722,900
