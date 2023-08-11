Beautiful one-level ranch style home in a peaceful location where tranquility meets convenience on secluded 5 acres. Refreshed and updated throughout. Office/den with French doors entry. Open floorplan with high and vaulted ceilings. Bright and light great room with woodstove. The functional kitchen boasts quartz counters, modern appliances, island with eating bar, ample storage, and adjoining formal dining room makes it an ease to cook and entertain. Well-appointed primary bedroom with spa-like bath and walk-in-closet. Second bedroom features en-suite bath. 3rd guest bedroom is generously sized. Laundry room includes W/D. Gorgeous, fenced backyard offers endless possibilities of gardening, playing and recreation with hot tub hookup, patio, deck, covered patio, raised beds and plenty of grassy space. Joint access to the pond with one neighbor. This home offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, captivated by the lush greenery and peaceful surroundings with amazing mountain views! Prime location, just minutes away from the enchanting Trout Lake, perfect for fishing and recreational activities. Don't miss the chance to make this enchanting property yours.