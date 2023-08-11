If a quiet country life is what you want then this 10+ acre property of mostly flat, partially forested land with open space and territorial views, is perfect for peaceful living. Beautiful 2020 1458 SF manufactured home offers covered front porch, living room with wood fireplace, large kitchen with walk in pantry, dining area, primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom that includes tub and shower plus lots of storage, plus 2 large bedrooms and second full bath. Property has 2 storage sheds, gazebo and firepit, conduit to the top of the driveway for an electric gate. Conduit is also installed near the house for a garage. Plans for a 30 x 30 garage have already been drawn up and will go with the home.
3 Bedroom Home in CastleRock - $585,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Castle Rock family awarded millions after wrongful death lawsuit over popular herbal supplement Kratom
The Cowlitz County coroner reports the man died of "toxic effects of Mitragynine (Kratom)," but the marketed supplement is still sold in conve…
The baby girl was born in July.
Scavenger hunt participants can win a gift basket worth $300.
A home was struck during the collision, officials report.
Countdown to kickoff: Will Longview Memorial Stadium renovations be ready in time for high school football?
The first phase of the renovation project at Longview Memorial Stadium is nearing completion. The field upgrades are scheduled to be ready for…