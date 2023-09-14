If a quiet country life is what you want then this 10+ acre property of mostly flat, partially forested land with open space and territorial views, is perfect for peaceful living. Beautiful 2020 1458 SF manufactured home offers covered front porch, living room with wood fireplace, large kitchen with walk in pantry, dining area, primary bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom that includes tub and shower plus lots of storage, plus 2 large bedrooms and second full bath. Property has 2 storage sheds, gazebo and firepit, conduit to the top of the driveway for an electric gate. Conduit is also installed near the house for a garage. Plans for a 30 x 30 garage have already been drawn up and will go with the home.