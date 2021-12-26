 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $949,000

One of a kind home on nearly 1.3 acres of land! Near all the local amenities, but with all the feels of an estate. Long drive, manicured grounds, jacuzzi room w/pellet stove, exterior stone surround fireplace off the covered deck, shop with parking, storage, & 45' bay. This home has it all! Living room with wood-burning FP, massive kitchen with dual refrigerators, stainless appliances, stunning range, and beautiful countertops. Trophy room shines with its custom Yellowstone rock FP from Montana, full bar complete with appl. Primary suite is complete with closet & private 3/4 bath. Dual septics, 35 & 50 amp service to the shop, RV hookups, 4 year old roof, 2 tankless systems, sunroom w/stove, original hardwoods, security & irrigation system.

