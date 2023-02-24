At Castle Rock Haven, every detail has been carefully considered to provide luxury yet inviting space. From the beautiful wood accents inside, to the lush landscaping outside, you'll feel right at home in this oasis.Take the party outside to your cedar-fenced outdoor living space with a garden, raised beds, shed, fruit trees, and berry's. Enjoy your morning coffee or host a summer barbecue on the covered patio.Inside, you'll find a chef's dream kitchen!Luxury bed/bath's. Come enjoy the good Life
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $799,999
