 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000

Entertainers Delight. 1.78ac. Gated property, updated home with newer kitchen,flooring, paint, bathrooms. Master suite, family room, skylights. heated saltwater pool, outdoor bar, 3 gazebos, covered hottub, heated/finished outbuilding(office/adu?), fire pit, sports court, detached 2 car garage w/loft, Theater barn(24x24interior finished w/250"screen)w/secret door to storage and loft. Ample storage. fully fenced. 30 amp RV service. Too many features to list. Must see to appreciate and enjoy.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News