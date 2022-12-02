The diamond of the neighborhood! One story craftsman style side entry 3 car garage. Great room concept has built in shelves and opens to kitchen with slab granite, soft close doors, walk-in pantry & island. Primary suite has dual sinks, step in shower with bench, walk-in closet and tons of windows! Fully fenced yard and sprinkler system and plantings in the front yard. Covered entry front porch, covered back patio with concrete slab for easy maintenance and two bedrooms open to back patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bench warrant for her arrest was filed in Cowlitz County Superior Court in May.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.
The alleged attack occurred on Nov. 14.
People will begin moving into the HOPE Village pallet homes shortly after the Dec. 13 opening event.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County until noon Thursday.
Have you ever wondered what happens to a Milk Dud when you take out all the water?
After the shooting, the police say the suspect fled and was picked up in Vancouver.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
Byers said he started in the industry before the advent of the word processor.
Check out a map of the Longview holiday parade.