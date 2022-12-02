3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000

The diamond of the neighborhood! One story craftsman style side entry 3 car garage. Great room concept has built in shelves and opens to kitchen with slab granite, soft close doors, walk-in pantry & island. Primary suite has dual sinks, step in shower with bench, walk-in closet and tons of windows! Fully fenced yard and sprinkler system and plantings in the front yard. Covered entry front porch, covered back patio with concrete slab for easy maintenance and two bedrooms open to back patio.