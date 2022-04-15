 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $750,000

  • Updated
1.5 miles off I-5 sits this superbly crafted builders home on 3 acres. Serenity adorns this gated community W/multiple trails & common areas. Great room design is light & bright W/3 bedrooms a office plus vac system. Cooks kitchen w/island & pantry. 2.5 baths & pet shower in huge 3 car garage. Master suite W/walk-in closet, lg soaking tub & sep/shower. Covered patio with trex decking and great views. Lg laundry W/storage. 12X24 powered shop plus shed. Very detailed home with lots of surprises.

