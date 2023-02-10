Spacious Flat 1/2 Acre Lot! Home Located in a 44 (All 1/2 Acre) Lots. New Home the 2182 plan presents Main living with 3bed/2bath, 8' door, Den, Great Room Concept open to the kitchen with dining nook and SS appliances, 9' ceilings, a formal living room. 3 car garage, Heat pump, large covered back patio and spacious yard! Ask how you can receive a "New Home Credit".
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sixteen of the charges are punishable by a life sentence in a Washington state prison, according to a court document.
The Cowlitz River before 2010 accounted for the largest returns when it came to smelt, but numbers soon changed due to overharvesting, bycatch…
They hope to begin the 18-month construction process in February 2024. Here's what it will feature.
Last year, the state required districts to hire youth mental health specialists, counselors or contract with a third-party mental health provider.
Family members tried to rescue the pets.