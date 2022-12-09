Nearly Completed! New construction home located in Brayden Ridge! Open concept living with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large bonus room, and a mud/utility room off the attached 2 car garage. Primary suite with walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, & custom 5pc bath complete with a tiled shower, soaking tub, dual sinks, and quartz countertops. Cooks kitchen with open sightlines, upgraded stainless appliances, granite countertops, large center island with seating, custom cabinetry, and an amazing walk-in pantry. Cozy Great Room feel complete with open sightlines & beautiful fireplace. Stunning flooring, pristine tile work, & designer fixtures throughout - from the drawer pulls to the lighting pendants! Pride of craftsmanship shows!
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $739,900
