One story craftsman style side entry 3 car garage. Great room concept has built in shelves that opens to kitchen with slab granite, soft close doors, walk-in pantry & island w/prep sink. Primary suite has dual sinks, step in shower with bench, walk-in closet and tons of windows! Fully fenced huge yard and sprinkler system and plantings in the front yard. Covered entry front porch, covered back patio with extended concrete slab for easy maintenance. Room for a shop, move in ready March.