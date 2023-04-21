One story craftsman style side entry 3 car garage. Great room concept has built in shelves that opens to kitchen with slab granite, soft close doors, walk-in pantry & island w/prep sink. Primary suite has dual sinks, step in shower with bench, walk-in closet and tons of windows! Fully fenced huge yard and sprinkler system and plantings in the front yard. Covered entry front porch, covered back patio with extended concrete slab for easy maintenance. Room for a shop, move in ready March.
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
He slipped out in an unusual way.
Following a two-day manhunt, a Cowlitz County Jail inmate who escaped on Monday by assuming another’s identity and simply walking out has been…
Delays are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
A former employee reported Andra Blondin allegedly deducted about 25% of her paycheck for Social Security, Medicare and federal income taxes b…
The conference included topics also playing out on a national stage: claims of critical race theory, the promotion of school choice and a push…