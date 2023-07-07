Welcome to 110 Marin Ave in Castle Rock, WA! With a total of 2,043 square feet, this stunning home boasts a 3-car garage and an array of impressive features. The beautiful granite kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with a built-in microwave and dishwasher, a walk-in pantry, and a convenient prep sink. The primary bedroom is an oasis with its dual sinks and step-in shower, and the spacious walk-in closet offers ample storage. The fully fenced large yard provides privacy and a safe space for outdoor activities. Relax on the covered front porch or enjoy the covered back patio. The high ceilings and abundant windows create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the home. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own!