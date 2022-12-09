Wonderful new construction home in Brayden Ridge, with 3.4 acres to call your own! Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, nearly 2,300 SF of living space, den/office, vaulted ceilings & stunning floor to ceiling fireplace. Cooks kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, granite countertops, large center island with seating, custom cabinetry, and amazing walk- in pantry! The primary suite offers a walk-in closet & attached 5-piece bath with beautifully tiled walk-in shower, soaking tub, and dual sinks. Large laundry room boasts utility sink, countertop space, and ample storage. Patio off the back door with room for the BBQ, & scenic views all around. Beautiful flooring, pristine tile work, & designer fixtures throughout! Brand new septic system!
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $699,900
