3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $698,000

35+FOOT RV GARAGE W/SHOP ON 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT, ESCAPE HIGH DENSITY CITY LIFE, BE WITHIN 45 MINUTES OF VANCOUVER/PORTLAND I-5 BRIDGE. 1968 SQFT HOME LOCATED IN A 44 (ALL 1/2 ACRE) LOT SUBDIVISION WITH PAVED ROADS, SIDEWALKS, STREET LIGHTS, CITY WATER, AND PRIVATE SEPTIC AND STORM WATER FACILITIES. HOME FEATURES 9 AND 10 FOOT CEILINGS, 8' DOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERS IN KITCHEN/BATH, TILED SHOWERS/TUBS,KITCHENAIDE/LG STAINLESS APPLIANCES, LUXURY VINYL PLANKING,HEAT PUMP HEAT/COOL, HEATPUMP WATER HEATER