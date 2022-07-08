Highly desirable one level home with 3 car garage and 4th bay tandem garage for work shop or workout space. Home should be complete by August 2022. Permits nearly approved and construction to begin soon. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet next to a luxury bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower with seat. Open living room with lots of light and oversized kitchen and huge walk in pantry. Wonderful setting on large 1/2 acre lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $685,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Longview resident’s camera on Sunday appears to have caught a cougar in the early morning hours sauntering across her driveway south of Colu…
Officials say the Lewis and Clark Bridge has to fully close for up to six days in 2023 to repair joints at both ends of the structure that spa…
With is historic prep career behind him and the MLB Draft ahead, Jackson Cox stares down a pivotal choice
Contracted janitor accused of recording under woman's desk at Cowlitz County Public Utility District
A janitor is accused of recording videos under a woman’s desk at a Cowlitz County Public Utility District building off Industrial Way and is c…
A country crooner with roots in Cowlitz County is bringing his own outlaw country songs as well as possibly a few from genre legends like Wayl…
Two law enforcement agents and a man charged with assault vie to be Cowlitz County sheriff in upcoming election
The current sheriff, a Woodland police sergeant and a man who is facing possible conviction for felony assault and drug charges are vying to b…
Kelso police are investigating what the department calls a “suspicious death” after finding a body Thursday, just north of the Cowlitz Way bri…
Locked entryways, cameras to be installed this summer at seven Longview schools for increased security
Elementary and high schools across Longview are getting upgraded security this summer in a half-million-dollar project the school board approv…
The man police say illegally provided the gun to the person who likely shot and killed Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier in 2019 pleaded g…
Two unrelated issues triggered mass power outages for Cowlitz County Public Utility District customers in fewer than 24 hours.