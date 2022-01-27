 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $650,000

Highly desirable one level home with 3 car garage and 4th bay tandem garage for work shop or workout space. Home should be complete by August 2022. Permits nearly approved and construction to begin soon. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet next to a luxury bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower with seat. Open living room with lots of light and oversized kitchen and huge walk in pantry. Wonderful setting on large 1/2 acre lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News