Highly desirable one level home with 3 car garage and 4th bay tandem garage for work shop or workout space. Home should be complete by August 2022. Permits nearly approved and construction to begin soon. Primary bedroom has large walk in closet next to a luxury bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower with seat. Open living room with lots of light and oversized kitchen and huge walk in pantry. Wonderful setting on large 1/2 acre lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $650,000
