3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $649,900

Custom ONE Story Home Minutes From Quaint Downtown Castle Rock, I-5, & Cowlitz River Boat Launch. Elegant Gated Entry, Fully Fenced, Attached Oversized 2 Car Garage PLUS Finished Detached 28 x 32 Shop with 14? Ceilings, all on .75 acres! Doesn?t get much better than this! The Home Has 9? Ceilings Throughout! Kitchen Boasts Quartz Counters, Solid Maple Cabinets with Glass Fronts. Separate 36? Wide Hallway Leading To Large Primary Ensuite With Walk In Closet, Travertine Walk In Shower. Must See