3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $599,900

2,600+ sq. ft. home w/open floor concept. 24 x 36 shop w/ power & water. Living room with fireplace. Kitchen w/ granite & bamboo floors which carry into both dining areas. Master w/ jetted tub, double sinks & walk in shower. Laundry room with folding area & 1/2 bath. 2 bedrooms & bath on opposite side. Family room & den/office with new carpet. Tons of storage! Back patio with hot tub. New heat pump 2020. New roof being installed. 2 car garage, fenced yard & fruit trees. Just one minute to I-5.

