Beautiful One Level Living! Open floor plan with large master suite including walk in closet and luxurious bathroom. open kitchen with LARGE pantry, white cabinetry and quartz counters. Kitchen opens to living room and open dining space. Covered back patio all on a level half an acre lot 37 in charming Castle Rock. complete mid to end June
3 Bedroom Home in Castle Rock - $592,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
RENTON — Noah Fant had a smile as broad as his shoulders.
A laser show is set to replace the fireworks display on the Fourth of July at Longview’s Go 4th Festival due to a shortage of available companies.
A Cowlitz County District Court judge whose term ends in January cannot seek re-election without the approval of a state ethics committee, who…
A Cowlitz County District Court judge, who is running for re-election and was charged in 2020 for driving under the influence of drugs or alco…
At least one-third of Cowlitz County residents are eligible for free or discounted high-speed internet through a new federal program.
Police Blotter: Man reports finding his own stolen property Monday while working on a heat pump for a customer
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A private equity firm has taken over Foster Farms, a family-owned company that employs roughly 700 people at its Kelso plant.
WOODLAND — The Oak Tree Restaurant, much like its namesake plant, has gone through many growth spurts and barren stretches over the years.
From the president: The Daily News, local companies offer discounted Seattle Mariners tickets for Cowlitz County
‘Man, this is baseball. You gotta stop thinking, just have fun.”
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”